An image that has been making it’s rounds on the internet of an ape holding a gun has been confused as the first image from Matt Reeves’ “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.” Although extramly cool the image is from Albert Watson’s “Young Gallery”(1992). The image is called “Monkey With Gun, New York, 1992” and you can view it HERE or just take a look below.



