Adapted by Alex Garland from John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra’s legendary comic book and filmed in stunning 3-D, the hugely anticipated sci-fi thriller directed by Pete Travis comes home when Lionsgate releases DREDD on 3D Blu-ray, DVD, Digital Download, On Demand, and Pay-Per-View on January 8, 2013.

BASED ON THE CELEBRATED COMIC BOOK AND STARRING KARL URBAN

Judgment Is Coming To 3-D Blu-ray Disc, DVD, Digital Download, On Demand And Pay-Per-View January 8 From Lionsgate Home Entertainment



“This, finally, is the Dredd movie comic book fans have been anticipating.”

– Washington Post



“Accentuated by stylish visuals and irreverent humor.”

– USA Today

SANTA MONICA, CA, November 14, 2012 – Adapted by Alex Garland from John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra’s legendary comic book and filmed in stunning 3-D, Dredd, explodes onto 3-D Blu-ray Disc (includes 3-D and standard version of the film plus Digital Copy and UV), DVD (includes Digital Copy and UV), Digital Download, On Demand and Pay-Per-View January 8 from Lionsgate Home Entertainment. Mixing pulse-pounding action with mesmerizing visual effects sequences, the post-apocalyptic thriller hailed by audiences and critics alike stars Karl Urban (Star Trek), Olivia Thirlby (Juno) and Lena Headey (HBO’s “Game Of Thrones”). The hugely anticipated sci-fi thriller directed by Pete Travis (Vantage Point) takes place in a futuristicAmerica.





The Blu-ray Disc and DVD both contain multiple behind-the-scenes featurettes including a look back at the 35 years of Judge Dredd. Dredd will be available on Blu-ray Disc and DVD for the suggested retail price of $39.99 and $29.95, respectively.

The future America is an irradiated wasteland. On its east coast, running from Boston to Washington D.C., lies Mega City One – a vast, violent metropolis where criminals rule the chaotic streets. The only force of order lies with the urban cops called “Judges” who possess the combined powers of judge, jury and instant executioner. Known and feared throughout the city, Dredd (Urban) is the ultimate Judge, challenged with ridding the city of its latest scourge, a dangerous drug called “Slo-Mo,” and the sadistic crime boss Ma-Ma (Headey) who is using it to take over the city.





BLU-RAY/DVD SPECIAL FEATURES*



* “Mega-City Masters”: 35 Years of Judge Dredd” featurette

* “Day of Chaos: The Visual Effects of Dredd 3D” featurette

* “Dredd” featurette

* “Dredd’s Gear” featurette

* “The 3rd Dimension” featurette

* “Welcome to Peachtrees” featurette

* Dredd Motion Comic Prequel

* Subject to change

*** For artwork, please visit www.lionsgatepublicity.com ***





PROGRAM INFORMATION

Street Date: January 8, 2013

Price: $39.99 Blu-ray / $29.95 DVD

Title Copyright: Dredd © Rena Films (PTY) Ltd. and Peach Tree Films Ltd. Artwork & Supplementary Materials © 2012 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Rating: R for strong bloody violence, language, drug use and some sexual content

Run Time: 95 minutes

Type: Theatrical Release

Genre: Action; Science Fiction; Thriller

Blu-ray Closed Captioned: English SDH

DVD Closed Captioned: English

Subtitles: English and Spanish

Blu-ray Format: 1080P High Definition 16×9 Widescreen (2.40:1)

DVD Format: 16×9 Widescreen (2.40:1)

Blu-ray Audio Status: 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio Optimized for 11.1 Neo X, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital and English 2.0 Dolby Digital

DVD Audio Status: English and Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital





