New “Oz: The Great and Powerful” Posters!

These new “Oz: The Great and Powerful” posters show James Franco (Oz), Mila Kunis (Theodora), Rachel Weisz (Evanora), Michelle Williams (Glinda) and a bit more of OZ.

Plot:

How the Wizard arrived in Oz and became the ruler. A prequel to The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The movie is directed by Sam Raimi and stars stars James Franco, Michelle Williams and Rachel Weisz