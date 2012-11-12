Caliburn24 here to chart the fictional history of all things sci-fi, horror, and fantasy.

We just ended the last part with the formation of the X-Men at the beginning of the Swingin’ Sixties when Mystique looked more like Jennifer Lawrence than Rebecca Romijin. We moved from Martians and mutants to time travelers and a certain cyborg killing machine.

1963 – Schoolteachers, Ian Chesterton, played by William Russell, and Barbara Wright, played by Jacqueline Hill, begin their travels with the first Doctor, he is played by William Hartnell. This begins the long running series, Doctor Who, with “An Unearthly Child” (1963).

1965 – The alien race known as 456 contacts the British government making a deal that it will give the cure for a new strain of flu in exchange for twelve children. This was in the Torchwood five episode series, Torchwood: Children of Earth (2009).

1966 – George Wells, Rod Taylor, narrowly escapes this time when an atomic satellite attacks London. Wells travels in The Time Machine (1960).

1968 – The Enterprise travels to this time to study the period. The crew encounters Gary Seven, Robert Lansing, and they work to stop a rocket launch which will ignite a destructive arms race. This is in the Star Trek: TOS episode, “Assignment: Earth” (1968).

1970 – The Third Doctor, Jon Pertwee, has his memory blocked and is exiled on Earth by the Time Lords. He becomes the scientific advisor for U.N.I.T. The Doctor Who episode “Spearhead from Space” (1970) covers this event.

1972 – Barnabas Collins is awakened and sees the ruin of his mansion by the descendants. In Burton’s Dark Shadows (2012) film Barnabas is played by Johnny Depp, but he is better known played by Jonathan Frid who starred in the television show which ran from 1966 to 1971.

1973 – Samantha Mulder, played by Vanessa Morley, sister of Fox Mulder, is abducted. This is the moment in The X-Files episode “Little Green Men” (1994) that becomes an obsession for Mulder.

1981 – Voldemort, first played by Richard Bremmer in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), kills Harry Potter’s parents, James and Lilly, played by Adrian Rawlins and Geraldine Somerville, and is nearly destroyed by his rebounding spell. Harry is taken to be raised by his relatives, the Dursleys.

1983 – The Fifth Doctor, played by Peter Davidson, collapses and takes the Tardis to Gallifrey. All of his predecessors and some of their Companions are taken by a Time Scoop by the Time Lords to the Death Zone on Gallifrey. They travel to the Dark Tower and the scheming Lord President, played by Philip Latham, is trapped forever in Rassilon’s tomb. This is in the episode that re-united all of the Doctors in the Doctor Who episode “The Five Doctors” (1983).

1984 – Sarah Connor, Linda Hamilton, is pursued by a T-800 Terminator, played by…wait for it…Arnold Schwarzenegger, in Los Angeles, California. This is in James Cameron’s film, The Terminator (1984).

Yes, the time of George Orwell has arrived and Big Brother turns out to be Skynet. What’s next? More time traveling, the 80’s was a big nexus of time travelers, and a certain Kryptonian lands on Earth.