Ferrigno Says He Would Suit Up To Play Darth Vader in the Next Star Wars Trilogy!

At the recent Nuke the Fridge Con inside the Frank and Son Collectible Show in the City of Industry, a multitude of fans came to meet such Star Wars alumni as Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian,) Ray Park (Darth Maul,) and Daniel Logan (young Boba Fett.) In addition, fans mobbed bodybuilder/actor and former “Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno where he mentioned:

“I would be down to wear the Vader suit for the next Star Wars Trilogy!”

Impossible you say! After some investigation, it has been determined that Lou could indeed fill the black armor life support suit vacated by former Darth Vader actor David Prowse. Prowse, a weightlifting champion in his own right, brought menace with his height (6’6″) and movements as the Dark Lord of the Sith. Ferrigno a full two inches shorter, but nonetheless in peak physical shape would be formidable in the role. One thing that does matter is the walk. Prowse gave Vader a distinct walk that only he could personify. Ferrigno would have to mimic the strides that made Vader infamous to convince moviegoers.

Could Ferrigno join the ranks of Star Wars actors? What do you think?

Source: Nuke the Fridge