450 SHARES Share Tweet

Spoiler:

“Pepper” Potts will wear an Iron suit in Iron Man 3.

During this year’s “Iron Man 3” panel at San Diego’s Comic-Con, there was speculation that character “Pepper” Potts, portrayed by Academy Award winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow (“Shakespeare in Love,”) would don the suit of armor for the film. Now, Nuke the Fridge has this breaking news. A source close to the production of the film has confirmed the actress WILL indeed suit up as the iron clad “Rescue.”

From the storyline in the “The Invincible Iron Man” comic book, and the setting of the third film, this is an excellent opportunity to flesh out the “Pepper” Potts character from secretary to superheroine.

In the comic book, Potts does not assume the role of “Rescue” as part of her job, she is injured in an explosion during a party hosted by Stark in Taipei. Pepper is trapped under debris and wounded by shrapnel. Suffering severe multiple internal injuries, she is far too weak to withstand a prolonged surgery, so Tony embeds a strong magnet (similar in appearance to the arc reactor of the movie) in her chest, essentially turning Pepper into a cyborg dependent on keeping her chest magnet engaged to stay alive, as he was once forced to do. Later, Pepper discovers a secret room in Tony’s office which contains a suit of armor that he has made especially for her. Enter “Rescue,” the second Marvel movie superheroine behind Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.

In July, Marvel Studio’s President of Production Kevin Feige had this to say concerning Tony Stark’s assistant.

“Everyone at this table thinks it would be the coolest thing in the world to see Pepper get in the suit at some point.”

“Iron Man 3” will open in theaters on May 3rd, 2013. The film stars Robert Downey, Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Kingsley, William Sadler, Don Cheadle, Rebecca Hall, Guy Pearce, Paul Bettany, Dale Dickey, James Badge Dale, Stan Lee, and Jon Favreau. Shane Black and Drew Pearce wrote the screenplay, based on characters created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Larry Lieber, and Don Heck. Shane Black directs.

Source: Nuke the Fridge