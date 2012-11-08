500 SHARES Share Tweet

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures announced today that director Zack Snyder’s upcoming action adventure “Man of Steel” will be presented in 3D in select theaters, as well as in 2D and IMAX®, so fans of the iconic superhero will be able to experience the much-anticipated movie in their format of choice.

Snyder stated, “The film is going to be a visually exciting experience in all formats: 2D, 3D and IMAX. Anticipating how audiences today embrace 3D, we designed and photographed the movie in a way that would allow ‘Man of Steel’ to captivate those movie goers, while respecting fans who prefer a more traditional cinematic experience. We’ve taken great measures to ensure the film and the story come first, and 3D is meant as an enhancement.”

“Superman: Man of Steel” will land in theaters on June 14th, 2013. Actor Henry Cavill will play Clark Kent/Superman. Other members of the cast include Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Lawrence Fishburne, Russell Crowe, Ayelet Zurer, Henry Lennix, Christopher Meloni, Michael Kelly, and Richard Shiff. Charles Roven, Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan and Deborah Snyder are producing the “Man of Steel.” The screenplay was written by David S. Goyer (“Batman Begins”), which is based on a story created by David S. Goyer and Christopher Nolan. Zack Snyder (“Watchmen,” “300”) directs.

Source: Warner Bros.