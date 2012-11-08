Caliburn24 here to take you the fictional history of the 20th century and beyond!

We were last in 1938 with Indiana Jones and also the Rocketeer. This part covers World War 2 to the beginning of the Swingin’ Sixties.

1940 George Wells, played by Rod Taylor, arrives at this time and learns about the Second World War. This is in George Pal’s The Time Machine (1960).

The Pevensies stay with Professor Diggory Kirke during the air raids in London. Lucy Pevensie discovers the way to Narnia through the wardrobe. Her brothers and sisters join her to defeat the White Witch. This is in the first Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & The Wardrobe (2005) film.

Johann Schimdt takes Dr. Erskine’s super soldier serum and is disfigured. Erskine is rescued by agent Peggy Carter. These events are in the prequel comic book, Captain America: First Vengeance #3, by Fred Van Lente with art by Luke Ross and Andy Smith.

1941 The four Pevensie children are called back to Narnia. They aid Prince Caspian, played by Ben Barnes, in overthrowing his uncle, King Miraz, played by Sergio Castellito in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008).

The Ninth Doctor, played by Christopher Eccleston, and Rose Tyler, played by Billie Piper, arrive in London during the Blitz and encounter Captain Jack Harkness played by John Barrowman. They are able to stop a plague of nanogenes. “The Empty Child”, a 2005 episode of Doctor Who, covered this event.

1942 Lucy, played by Georgie Henley, and Edmund Pevensie, played by Skandar Keynes, return to Narnia with their cousin Eustance, played by Will Poulter, and voyage with Prince Caspian, Ben Barnes in his second Narnia film, in his ship The Dawn Treader. This adventure is in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010).

Johann Schmidt, played by Hugo Weaving, discovers the Tesseract in Tonsberg, Norway. He has Arim Zola, portrayed by Toby Jones, develop the Tesseract for weapons. Abraham Erskine, Stanley Tucci in a powerful role, sees Steve Rogers, Chris Evans, and recruits him for the super soldier program. He is transformed by the program into Captain America, but Erskine is killed by a Nazi agent. This is in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) directed by Joe Johnston.

1944 Captain America is on a USO tour in the Danish Straits and manages to rescue the Howling Commandos as well as childhood friend Bucky, played by Sebastian Stan, from a HYDRA base. This continues the Captain America movie.

A group of American soldiers rescue from the Nazis a demon child whom they name Hellboy. This is in Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of Mike Mignola’s comic, Hellboy (2004).

Erik Lehnsherr, young Magneto is played by Brett Morris, is imprisoned in a Polish concentration camp and uses his magnetic powers for the first time. This was at the beginning of the X-Men (2000) film.

Captain America pursues the Red Skull to a base where he escapes in a massive airship to strike New York. The Red Skull is destroyed when he tries to use the Tesseract. Captain America is frozen when the airship crashes in the arctic. The final part of Captain America: First Avenger.

1946 Alex O’Connell, Luke Ford, discovers the Tomb of the Dragon Emperor Han. He enlists the help of his parents, Rick, played by Brendan Fraser, and Evelyn, played by Mario Bello (replacing Rachel Weisz), to travel to Shangri-La to stop the resurrected emperor, played by Jet Li. This is in The Mummy 3: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008).

1953 Martians begin an invasion in Los Angeles and other cities, but they are defeated by the Earth born viruses. George Pal’s film, War of the Worlds (1953) covers the invasion.

1954 A group of researchers, including the lovely Julie Adams who plays Kay Lawrence, encounter the Gill Man at the Black Lagoon in South America. This is in the classic Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954).

Godzilla rampages through Tokyo, Japan before he is killed by the Oxygen Destroyer. This is in the first Godzilla (1954) film.

1955 Biff Tannen, Thomas F. Wilson, travels back to this time to give his younger self an almanac that Marty McFly, played by Michael J. Fox, has taken from the future. Marty McFly travels to Hill Valley at this time, restores his timeline, and then returns back to 1985. Marty retrieves the almanac from Biff, but Doc Brown, Christopher Lloyd, in the DeLorean when it is struck by lightning. Marty receives a letter from Doc in 1885. He has the help of the Doc Brown of 1955 to travel back in time. This time is in the sequel Back to the Future Part II (1989).

1957 – Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford, and George McHale (probably from the Navy, he’s played by Ray Winstone) fight with Colonel Irina Spalko, Cate Blanchett, with a cartoony Russian accent) over a crate containing an alien from Roswell. Indy escapes to a nuclear test site and hides in a fridge which is nuked. He teams up with biker, Henry “Mutt” Williams, played without interest by Shia LaBeouf, who turns out to be his son and Marion Ravenwood, Karen Allen returns to the franchise with this role. They travel to Peru and enter it along with Spalko and crystal alien skeletons vaporize her to dust while the others escape and the flying saucer takes off into the sky. Later, Jones and Ravenwood marry. These unbelievable events are in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). Decades later, the Nuke the Fridge website is created.

1962 Erik Lehnsherr, played by Michael Fassbender, and Charles Xavier, portrayed by James McAvoy, gather together young mutants to train. Sebastian Shaw, played by Kevin Bacon, manipulates the Russian and American governments to ready nuclear missiles in Cuba. The mutants land on an island and the governments launch their missiles, but Magneto turns the missiles against the ships before being stopped by Xavier. Xavier is paralyzed from a bullet that is deflected by Magneto. Xavier forms the X-Men. Spoiler alert, oh, too late, these events are in X-Men: First Class (2011).

Three decades with an invasion from Mars, the Cuban Missile Crisis averted by mutants, and a man surviving a nuclear blast in a refrigerator, your pick on which is one is the most implausible. More time traveling adventures will continue in our next installment that will take us to the Totally Rad Eighties.

