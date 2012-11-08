Spoiler.

Spiderman to use a different costume in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” It will look more like the Comic Book.

A source close to the production of “The Amazing Spider-Man” has revealed that the costume Peter Parker’s alter-ego dons to fight crime will be different. For years, hardcore fans have been screaming for an outfit with an original look that’s faithful to the one worn in the Spider-Man comic books. Now Marvel Studios and Columbia Pictures are listening and will deliver the dry cleaning and goods. Fans can rejoice that they’ve been heard and can proudly say they have won!

“Spider-Man 2” is expected to begin production in early 2013, and will be released in 3D on May 2, 2014. The film will star Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Shailene Woodley, and Jaime Foxx (rumored.) Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, and Jeff Pinkner wrote the screenplay based on a previous draft by James Vanderbilt. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach will produce, while Marc Webb will return for his second go-around as director.

Source: Nuke the Fridge

