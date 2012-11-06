Nuke the Fridge 2012 Adds Sean Astin from The Lord of the Rings and The Goonies!

Namtar here…

When the guest list for Nuke the Fridge Con 2012 seemed locked for the event, we’ve turned around and added yet another AMAZING celebrity signer. Best known for his roles in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “The Goonies,” and “Rudy,” American film actor, director, voice artist, and producer Sean Astin will meet and sign autographs for fans on Saturday, November 10th. Check out the list of the other guests attending the event at www.ntfcon.com. Be there!