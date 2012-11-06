Caliburn24 here for another history lesson. In this case, we are now in the 20th Century! We last left the shadow of the Great War. This part covers the adventures of a certain Henry Jones Jr. and Rick O’Connell.

1912 – Henry Jones, Jr. tries to recover the Cross of Coronado. Young Indy is of course played by River Phoenix in Indiana Jones and the Lost Crusade (1989).

1916 – Henry Jones, Jr., played by Sean Patrick Flanery, on spring break in Mexico ends up in a revolution led by Francisco “Pancho” Villa, played by Mike Moroff, and eventually travels with his friend Remy Baudouin, played by Remy Baudouin, to fight in the Great War. This is the televison film, Young Indiana Jones and the Curse of the Jackal that led into the Young Indiana Jones Chronicles which ran from 1992 to 1993. It used the character to introduce historical figures like Villa, Pablo Picasso, and Albert Schweitzer.

1917 – George Wells, played by Rod Taylor, arrives at this time and talks to James Filby, the son of his friend David, both played by Alan Young. This is in George Pal’s The Time Machine (1960).

1926 – Rick O’Connell, played by Brandon Fraser, leads an expedition to Hamunaptra where Evey Carnahan, played by Rachel Weisz, revives the mummy Imhotop played by Arnold Vosloo. This was in first The Mummy (1999) directed by Stephen Sommers.

1928 – Lamont Cranston, played by Alec Baldwin, is taken to train at a Tibetan monastery. This is in the Shadow (1994) movie directed by Russell Mulcahy.

Dr. Catherine Langford, played by Catherine Langford, uncovers the Stargate at Giza. The Stargate (1994) movie begun the long running franchise.

1930 – The Tenth Doctor, played by David Tennant, and Martha Jones, played by Freema Agyeman, arrive in New York and they stop the four Daleks of the Cult of Skaro from using the Empire State Building to create a Dalek army made up of hybrids of human and Dalek. This is the Doctor Who episode, “Daleks in Manhattan” (2007) which also starred Andrew Garfield, now a certain wall crawling hero.

Steve Rogers meets James “Bucky” Barnes during an alley fight in New York. This event pre-dates Captain America: The First Avenger and is in issue one of the Captain America: First Vengeance limited series by Fred Van Lente, Luke Ross and Neil Edwards.

1933 – Rick O’Connell’s son, Alex, played by Freddie Boath, leads his father and mother to Ahm Shere and Rick O’Connell defeats the threat of the revived Imhotep and the Scorpion King, played by the Rock, wait, it’s Dwayne Johnson, wait he’s just CG in this movie. This is in the sequel, The Mummy Returns (2001).

An expedition to Skull Island discovers King Kong, he is captured, and brought to New York where dies after falling from the Empire State Building. Yup, there was a CG Kong, but there really is only one true Kong crafted by Willis O’Brien and only one Ann Darrow played by Fay Wray in King Kong (1933).

1934 – Lamont Cranston moves to New York City to begin his crime fighting career as The Shadow. Shiwan Khan, the descendant of Genghis Khan, played by John Lone plots to destroy the city and he is opposed by the Shadow and Margo Lane played by Penelope Ann Miller.

1935 – Indiana Jones travels to India, defeats Mola Ram, played by Amrish Puri, and recovers the Sankara Stones to help restore the village of Mayapore. This is a prequel that was never called a prequel back then, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984).

Johann Schmidt captures Dr. Abraham Erskine and forces him to continue his research on the super soldier serum. This is in Captain America: First Vengeance #2 by Van lente, Ross, and Javi Fernandez.

1936 – Britt Reid assumes the identity of the Green Hornet and fights crime alongside his chauffeur Kato. In this timeline, there is only one Green Hornet and he was played by Van Williams with Kato played by the legendary Bruce Lee in the 1966-1967 tv series.

1936 – Indiana Jones recovers the Lost Ark of the Covenant in Cairo, Egypt and then races to keep it safe from the Nazis. The ark is placed in a warehouse. This is based on a movie called Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), it was directed by Steven Spielberg, wait you already know who directed it.

1938 – Indiana Jones recovers the Cross of Coronado. He then searches for his father on a quest to find the Holy Grail. This picks up from the beginning of Indiana Jones and the Lost Crusade.

Pilot Cliff Secord uses an experimental jet pack built by Howard Hughes to fight against a Nazi threat in California as the Rocketeer. Before, Captain America, Joe Johnston directed Rocketeer, based on the comic book by Dave Stevens.

Now onto the next half of the 20th Century! We have more war, magic, monsters, and a certain shield swinging hero.