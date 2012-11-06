ET has a sneak peak for Paramount Pictures’ “World War Z.” Check out the video below then some stills we found on Collider.

World War Z official synopsis:

The story revolves around United Nations employee Gerry Lane (Pitt), who traverses the world in a race against time to stop the Zombie pandemic that is toppling armies and governments and threatening to decimate humanity itself. Enos plays Gerry’s wife Karen Lane; Kertesz is his comrade in arms, Segen.

World War Z opens in theaters on June 21, 2013.

The film is directed by Marc Forster and stars Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos and David Morse.

