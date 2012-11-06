Our friends over at Coolwaters Production have released the reactions from both Billy Dee Williams and Warwick Davis regarding Lucasfilm being sold to Disney .
FROM BILLY DEE WILLIAMS: “I am very honored to have been a part of the Star Wars universe, the fans have made me feel so welcome and loved. George was a very smart and lucky individual who has been fortunate enough to create an empire that has touched so many lives. Like Walt Disney himself, George has inspired so many and I think its fitting that the Disney company has the chance to use its own creative efforts to continue the stories of a galaxy far, far away.”
FROM WARWICK DAVIS: Lucasfilm and the Star Wars universe are very precious to George, and the fans. Having worked with both Lucasfilm and Disney, I know Disney are the perfect company to be entrusted with George’s legacy. As a fan, I’m really excited about the prospect of more Star Wars movies too. I can’t wait to see other parts of that galaxy far, far away, and the many beings (of all sizes) that inhabit it.