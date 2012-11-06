Our friends over at Coolwaters Production have released the reactions from both Billy Dee Williams and Warwick Davis regarding Lucasfilm being sold to Disney .



FROM BILLY DEE WILLIAMS: “I am very honored to have been a part of the Star Wars universe, the fans have made me feel so welcome and loved. George was a very smart and lucky individual who has been fortunate enough to create an empire that has touched so many lives. Like Walt Disney himself, George has inspired so many and I think its fitting that the Disney company has the chance to use its own creative efforts to continue the stories of a galaxy far, far away.”

FROM WARWICK DAVIS: Lucasfilm and the Star Wars universe are very precious to George, and the fans. Having worked with both Lucasfilm and Disney, I know Disney are the perfect company to be entrusted with George’s legacy. As a fan, I’m really excited about the prospect of more Star Wars movies too. I can’t wait to see other parts of that galaxy far, far away, and the many beings (of all sizes) that inhabit it.

MEET BILLY DEE WILLIAMS THIS SATURDAY AT NUKE THE FRIDGE CON 2012

