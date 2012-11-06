A rumor is currently circulating that director Matthew Vaughn (“X-Men: First Class”) is the prime choice to helm the seventh film in Disney’s new Star Wars franchise. Now website Celebuzz claims a confidential source has exclusive news that independent film director Colin Trevorrow had been in early talks with Lucasfilm Emperor George Lucas before he sold his company to Disney on October 30th.

With writers, actors, and directors falling all over themselves to be attached to the project, Trevorrow gained notoriety and fans at Lucasfilm including George Lucas himself after they viewed Trevorrow’s “Safety Not Guaranteed.” A tale about three magazine employees who head out on an assignment to interview a guy who placed a classified ad seeking a companion for time travel.

The inside source has no details on the plot or what was discussed between Lucas and Trevorrow, but it is known that Trevorrow is indeed on the director’s list for the new troika of films.

The untitled “Star Wars: Episode VII” is expected to open in theaters in May of 2015.

Source: Celebuzz

