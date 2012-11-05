Sylvester Stallone told a Spanish news source (El Pais) that Nicolas Cage is confirmed for “The Expendables 3.” Then he spoke about his goals to also add Harrison Ford, Wesley Snipes and even the return of Mickey Rourke!

“We are preparing the film with the same passion and commitment as the previous two. We have confirmed Nicolas Cage, a master actor who gives a veneer intellectual group. Hopefully we can realize to Harrison Ford, Wesley Snipes and Mickey Rourke. That is the great mission of the producer. We will continue with the same narrative scheme, the agility and the frenzy, which are inherent to the saga. What will definitely be the last? I can not guarantee. In principle it would be two deliveries, but the affection of the people encouraged us to work on a third. I guess as long as we amused ourselves by offering fun and people, we can continue playing ‘The Expendables. For now we are not as expendable as it should and as some critics want.”

“The Expendables 3” stars Jason Statham, Nicolas Cage and Sylvester Stallone.

Source: Cinema Blend

