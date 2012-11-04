Caliburn24 here, your historian for all things sci fi, fantasy, and horror.

We last left you in 1866 with the Nautilius and then further back to Frankenstein, Lestat, and the adventures of a certain Jack Sparrow in 1720. Now, let’s move from the 19th to the 20th century.

10. 1868. In the Arizona Territories, John Carter, played by Taylor Kitsch otherwise known as Gambit, escapes some Apaches and discovers a cave of gold in John Carter (2012). A Thern appears and Carter kills him and is accidentally transported to Mars which he learns is called Barsoom. He works with Princess Dejah Thoris played by Lynn Collins (also Kitsch’s co-star in X-Men Origins: Wolverine) and green-skinned, four armed Tars Tarkas, played by Williem Dafoe, to save Barsoom from their rivals the Zodangans. Carter is sent back to Earth.

9. 1879. The Tenth Doctor, David Tennant, and Rose Tyler, played by Billie Piper, arrive in the Scottish moors and help defeat a werewolf and save Queen Victoria played by Pauline Collins. She forms the Torchwood Institute to research and deal with alien threats. This is in the second season Doctor Who, “Tooth and Claw” (2006).

8. 1885. Marty McFly, played by the ever reliable Michael J. Fox, travels back to this time to Hill Valley and saves Doc Brown played by Christopher Lloyd from Mad Dog Tannen, the love to hate Thomas F. Wilson. He is able to use the DeLorean to return to his time in the last of the trilogy, Back to the Future III (1990).

7. 1892. Jack Harkness, John Barrowman, gets into a fight and stabbed in the heart at Ellis Island, but recovers. He explains this to Martha Jones, played by Freema Ageyman, in the future. This is in the Doctor Who episode, “Utopia” (2007).

6. 1897. Jonathan Harker, in the Coppola film, Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) he is played by Keanu Reeves, whoa!, encounters Dracula, played by Gary Oldman, and the vampire pursues Mina Murray, Winona Ryder, in London, England.

5. 1898. Angelus, David Boreanaz, is cursed by the Kalderash clan of gypsies in Borsa, Romania and regains his soul. This is in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer episode “Becoming” (1998).

4. 1899. Jack Harkness is recruited into Torchwood after he is tortured for information about the Doctor. This is shown in flashback form in the Torchwood episode “Fragment” (2008).

3. 1899. George Wells played by Rod Taylor begins his travels in the Time Machine in London, England. This is in the George Pal movie, The Time Machine (1960).

2. 1908. Henry Jones, Jr. played by Corey Carrier (pre-jumping into the fridge) travels with his father, Professor Henry Jones, Sr. played by Lloyd Owen on lectures around the world. This was in the television series Young Indiana Jones Chronicles (1992 – 1993).

1. 1909. During World War I, John Mitchell played by Aidan Turner (soon to be the Dwarf Kili in the Hobbit movies) is found by Herrick and made into a vampire. This is found at the beginning of the BBC show, Being Human.

Wow, we reached the early part of the 20th century and one world war. Next part, we will get into some pulp adventures and more Indiana Jones.