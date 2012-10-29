In 2010, actor Wesley Snipes was sent to federal prison to serve a three-year sentence for willful failure to file federal income tax returns. “Gallowwalker” was the last film Snipes worked on prior to his incarceration. He was in the process of shooting the feature in Namibia, Africa when he answered a warrant issued for his arrest in Orlando, Florida. He posted one million dollars in bail and flew back to Africa to finish the film.

“Gallowwalker” had its World Premiere in London’s West End on Saturday, October 27th. Unfortunately for Snipes, he could not attend. He is still serving his sentence and will not be eligible for release until the summer of 2013. No doubt, Snipes will be inundated with a stack of film offers.

Here’s the storyline for the film with the tagline, “Live by the gun. Die by the gun. Come back for more….”

A mysterious gunman, Aman, is the son of a nun who breaks her covenant with God to ensure his survival. This act brings a curse upon Aman – all those that die by his gun will return. Soon, he is hunted by a gang of his undead former victims, led by the vicious Kansa. Aman enlists Fabulos, a new young warrior, to fight by his side.

The action/fantasy/horror/feature “Gallowwalkers” is set for a 2012 release. The film stars Wesley Snipes, Riley Smith, Tanit Phoenix, Simona Brhliková, Hector Hank, Patrick Bergin, “Diamond” Dallas Page, Jenny Gago, Steven Elder, Kevin Howarth, Alyssa Pridham, Alex Avant, Jack Bowyer, Jay Grant, and Pierre Roos. Andrew Goth and Joanne Reay wrote the screenplay. Andrew Goth directs.

