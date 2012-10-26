Opening today in the U.K., the James Bond film “Skyfall” has taken the British box office by storm by being the largest release to date for a James Bond film. Expecting equal success in America, the 23rd “007” feature will soon cross the pond and debut in U.S. theaters on November 9th. This is newsworthy in itself, but the big announcement is James Bond’s 24th film has been set for a 2014 autumn release.

With a four-year gap between “Quantum of Solace,” and “Skyfall,” the producers are not going to sit on their laurels. Plans have been put into motion with pre-preproduction on the 24th Bond installment. Daniel Craig is set to return in his trademark 007 role.

Producers are planning to start shooting the film at Pinewood Studios in the fall of next year. Screenwriter John Logan (“Gladiator,” “Noah”) has been hired to write the script. Unfortunately, this marks the end of writing pair Neal Purvis and Robert Wade’s stint with the world’s most famous secret agent. They have worked on all the Bond films since 1999’s “The World is Not Enough.”

The storyline for the next Bond film is being kept secret by producers Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli, and Daniel Craig as well as a few trusted aides. Actors Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, and Ben Whishaw will begin negotiations in the next few months in order to return for the next Bond film.

As an added bonus, check out Daniel Craig’s stunt’s in “Skyfall” Exposed



“Skyfall” is currently showing in the United Kingdom. It will open in U.S. theaters on November 9th. IMAX will release the film one day early across North America on November 8th. The film stars Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Albert Finney, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Naomie Harris, Helen McCrory, Ben Whishaw, Bérénice Marlohe, Ola Rapace, Rory Kinnear, and Tonia Sotiropoulou. John Logan, Neal Purvis, and Robert Wade wrote the screenplay based on the script by Patrick Marber and characters created by Sir Ian Fleming. Sam Mendes (“American Beauty”) directs.

Source: dailymail.co.uk