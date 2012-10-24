Caliburn24 here with his trusty lightsaber.

I have been trained by Jedi Master Cin Drallig otherwise known as Nick Gillard at the Wizard World New Orleans con. Star Wars films, mostly the prequels, are full of references to different times. Here’s a top ten chronology to help you sort them out. BBY is the Star Wars dating system that stands for Before the Battle of Yavin.

10. 5,000 BBY. The Great Hyperspace War is fought between the Jedi and the Sith Empire on Korriban. The Jedi defeat the Sith, but the Sith Lord, Naga Sadow, escapes with his Massassi followers and builds the Great Temple on Yavin IV. This event is covered in the Dark Horse comic book Tales of the Jedi: The Fall of the Sith Empire written by Star Wars author Kevin J. Anderson with art by Dario Carrasco, Jr. Sio Bibble played by Oliver Ford Davies in Star Wars: Episode I – Phantom Menace (1999) gives a mention of this battle, “There hasn’t been a full-scale war since the formation of the Republic.”

9. 1,032 BBY. The Sith rule of the galaxy is ended by fighting between the Sith Lords. At the Battle of Ruusan, the Sith are nearly destroyed by the Jedi. Darth Bane, the only survivor, escapes to Onderon and begins the master and apprentice system with Darth Zannah. Ki-Adi Mundi played by Silas Carson in TPM says at the Jedi Council, “The Sith have been extinct for a millennium.”

8. 1,022 BBY. Chancellor Tarus Valorum passes the Ruusan Reformations forming the Old Republic. Coruscant, Alderaan, Corellia, and Chandrila are founding members. Coruscant is made the capital. The Galactic Senate is formed. The Republic dismantles its standing army. The Jedi Order is made a branch of the Judicial Department and answerable to the Senate. Chancellor Palpatine played by Ian McDiarmid talks about the founding of the Republic in Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002), “I will not let this Republic that has stood for a thousand years be split in two!”

7. 896 BBY. Yoda is born. Yoda talks about his age to Luke in Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980), “When nine hundred years old you reach, look as good you will not. Hmm?”

6. 796 BBY. Yoda is made a Jedi Master and begins training Jedi Knights. Yoda also explains this to Luke, really he is a sharing Jedi, in Star Wars: Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi (1983), “For eight hundred years have I trained Jedi.”

5. 79 BBY. Qui-Gon Jinn played by Liam Neeson becomes a Padawan learner to Jedi Dooku played by the always formidable Christopher Lee. Dooku says to Obi-Wan played by Ewan McGregor in AotC “He was once my apprentice, just as you were once his.”

4. 42 BBY. Anakin Skywalker is born on Tatooine. This is immaculate conception by midi-chlorians as explained by Shmi Skywalker played by Pernilla August to Qui-Gon in TPM, “There was no father, that I know of…I carried him, I gave birth… I can’t explain what happened.”

3. 41 BBY. Qui-Gon defies the orders of the Jedi Council and brings along Obi-Wan Kenobi to find his fellow Jedi Knight Tahl on New Apsolon. This incident is in the young reader’s book, Jedi Apprentice #14 The Ties That Bind by Jude Watson. Obi Wan says to Qui-Gon in TPM, “Do not defy the Council, not again.”

2. 38 BBY. After the death of Pi-Lippa, their former master, Shmi and Anakin Skywalker are sold to Gardulla the Hutt. They are soon lost to Watto on a Podracing bet. Lil’ Anakin Skywalker, played by Jake Lloyd, says to Padme Amidala in disguise played by Natalie Portman in TPM, “My mom and I were sold to Gardulla the Hutt, but she lost us, betting on the Podraces, to Watto, who’s a lot better master than Gardulla, I think.”

1. 33 BBY. Valorum is brought on charges by Bail Antilles for his taxation plan for the Outer Rim that would increase his investments on Eriadu. The plot to discredit the Chancellor and an attempt to assassinate him is foiled by Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan in James Luceno’s novel, Star Wars: Cloak of Deception. Senator Palpatine hints at the controversy of Valorum played by Terence Stamp to Queen Amidala in TPM, “If I may say so, Your Majesty, the Chancellor has little real power… he is mired down by baseless accusations of corruption.”

Okay, we got to the first prequel, but let’s skip Jar Jar and get into more interesting times.

