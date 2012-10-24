200 SHARES Share Tweet

Caliburn24 here as your historian of the fantastic. We started at the creation of the Earth and left off from the first part in 1670.

10. 1720. Captain Jack Sparrow, the part that brought Johnny Depp to his crazy best, seeks to regain his ship the Black Pearl and defeats the cursed Captain Barbossa played with menace by Geoffrey Rush, and his crew of skeleton sailors. This is the subject of the first film, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003).

9. 1721. Jack Sparrow travels to Isla Cruces to find the Dead Man’s Chest. Will Turner who is played by the Elf himself, Orlando Bloom, is captured by Davy Jones, but escapes in the Flying Dutchman. Jack falls to the Kraken which is not actually being frozen in carbonite. This is the events of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006).

8. 1721. Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann played by the lovely Keira Knightley, and Barbossa travel to World’s End to rescue Jack Sparrow. Will and Elizabeth are married by Barbossa. Will kills Davy Jones and replaces him as captain of the cursed ship. The last film of the trilogy, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007). I’m assuming that these events happened since I fell asleep half way through the movie when Johnny Depp went all miniature clone.

7. 1746. Highlander Jamie McCrimmon, played by Frazer Hines, joins the Second Doctor, played by Patrick Troughton, on his travels. This is in the Doctor Who episode, “The Highlanders” (1967).

6. 1750. Jack Sparrow searches for the Fountain of Youth with Blackbeard, the villainous pirate played by Ian McShane, and Angelica played by Penelope Cruz. This was in the last Pirates film, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011).

4. Lestat played by Tom Cruise turns Louis de Pointe du Lac, Brad Pitt plays Louis, into a vampire in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is in the film version of the Anne Rice novel, Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994).

3. 1792. Doctor Frankenstein played in the classic Universal horror film by Colin Clive, (also Kenneth Branagh played the good doctor) brings his monster to life. The classic Frankenstein is of course played by horror icon, Boris Karloff, the recent version is played by Robert DeNiro. This is the events of James Whale’s Frankenstein (1931) which names the doctor as Henry and also the brilliant Kenneth Branagh film (pre-Thor), Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994). Branagh keeps Shelley’s original name for the doctor as Victor. They are both based on the novel by Mary Shelley published in 1818.

2. 1851. The Tenth Doctor, David Tennant, travels to London and discovers the next Doctor is actually Jackson Lake played by David Morrissey, whose identity was replaced by an info stamp. Together, they defeat the Cyber King in the form of Miss Hartigan played with menace by Dervla Kirwan. This was in the Doctor Who special, “The Next Doctor” (2008).

1. 1866. Professor Pierre Aronnax played by Paul Lukas and harpooner Ned Land, played by Kirk Douglas (Spartacus sings!) are taken on board the submarine the Nautilus and journey across the seas until the submarine is scuttled by a reef and sinks with Captain Nemo, played by James Mason, and his crew aboard. Jules Verne’s novel was made into the Disney film, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954).

We reached the 19th century and it looks like technology is on the rise. What’s next? Tune in for the next part for more horror and sci fi action. Plus the beginning of a certain hero who likes protecting himself in the kitchen goods department.