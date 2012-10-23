350 SHARES Share Tweet

The fourth film in the “Universal Soldier” series, “Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning” marks the return of Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren in roles they have not played since 1999. Along with Scott Adkins, all three co-starred in “The Expendables 2,” which is currently in release. Check out the wrestling style make-up on Van Damme, it’s reminiscent of WWE’s Poppa Shango.

Here is the story for the sci-fi/action/detective film.

John (Scott Adkins) awakens from a coma to discover his wife and daughter were slaughtered in a brutal home invasion. Haunted by images of the attack, he vows to kill the man responsible: Luc Deveraux ( Jean-Claude Van Damme.) While John tries to piece his reality back together, things get more complicated when he is pursued by a relentless UniSol named Magnus (Andrei Arlovski.) Meanwhile, Deveraux and surviving UniSol Andrew Scott (Dolph Lundgren) are preparing to battle anarchy and build a new order ruled by Unisols without government oversight. They are weeding out the weak and constantly testing their strongest warriors in brutal, life-and-death combat. Luc has emerged operating the Unisol Church of Eventualism, taking in wayward Unisols whom the government has been secretly operating as remote-controlled sleeper agents. His mission is to liberate these Unisols from the implanted memories and the lies the government has inserted in them. As John gets closer to Deveraux and the rogue army of genetically enhanced warriors, he discovers more about himself and begins to call into question everything he believed to be true.

“Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning” is scheduled to debut on Video On Demand October 25th, followed by a theatrical release on November 30th. The film stars Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins, Andrei Arlovski, Kristopher Van Varenburg, James Rawlings, Mariah Bonner, David Jensen, and Roy Jones, Jr. John Hyams, Doug Magnuson, and John Greenhalgh wrote the screenplay. John Hyams directs.

Source: Yahoo! Movies, wikipedia, IMDb

