Writer/director Quentin Tarantino’s antebellum western “Django Unchained” is building promotional steam for its Christmas Day debut. The Weinstein Company has released a new international poster, which brings the total to eight. The new one-sheet features Academy Award winning actors Christoph Waltz (Dr. King Schultz) and Jamie Foxx (Django) itching for a gunfight. Check it out!

Here’s the storyline for the film.

Set in the South two years before the Civil War, “Django Unchained” stars Academy Award(R)-winner Jamie Foxx as Django, a slave whose brutal history with his former owners lands him face-to-face with German-born bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz (Academy Award(R)-winner Christoph Waltz). Schultz is on the trail of the murderous Brittle brothers, and only Django can lead him to his bounty. The unorthodox Schultz acquires Django with a promise to free him upon the capture of the Brittles–dead or alive.

“Django Unchained” will arrive in theaters on December 25th, 2012. The film will star Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Christoph Waltz, Samuel L. Jackson, Gerald McRaney, Zoe Bell, Dennis Christopher, Laura Cayouette, Kerry Washington, Don Johnson, Bruce Dern, Walton Goggins, Michael Parks, James Remar, Gary Grubbs, Amber Tamblyn, Robert Carradine, Tom Savini, M.C. Gainey, Lewis Smith, and Anthony LaPaglia. Quentin Tarantino wrote the screenplay and also directs.

Source: IMP Awards



