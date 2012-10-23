350 SHARES Share Tweet

Karla here…

I’ll be the first person to tell anyone unhappy in their day job to quit and follow a different path. But in the latest issue of Superman, Clark Kent, the man behind the steel, quits his job as a reporter for The Daily Planet. That’s not something I would ever tell Superman to do.

Metropolis’ go to newspaper will be without one of its ace reporters starting with issue 13. In this issue, Superman is pushing the limits of his powers when he receives a troubling text message from Lois Lane and her new boyfriend. If that weren’t enough to deal with, a new Kryptonian threat is introduced, which will start a crossover involving Superboy and Supergirl.

New Superman writer Scott Lobdell had this to say, “I wasn’t going to test the waters. I was just going to do a cannonball in the Super-verse.”

Since the 1940s, Superman’s alter ego was what helped ground him to this world. Readers were always led to believe that Clark Kent was his real identity and Superman just helped out once in a while. What happens now that Superman has left Clark Kent behind?

Source: The Daily Caller

