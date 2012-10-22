250 SHARES Share Tweet

Caliburn24 here with your guide to the Sci Fi/Fantasy/Horror/Superhero Universe. What is the history of our lonely planet as rendered by a hundreds of genre works on film and television? Let’s start at the very beginning of the Earth…

10. 600,000,000 B.C. In the first episode of Doctor Who that introduces Donna Noble, “The Runaway Bride” (2006), David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor travel in the time traveling Tardis to the creation of the Earth. The spider-like alien Racnoss are in a ship that pulls the planetary debris that forms the Earth.

9. 100,000 B.C. The First Doctor played by William Hartnell and his Companions travel to prehistoric times in “An Unearthly Child” (1963). School teacher, Ian Chesterson played by William Russell, shows cavemen how to make fire.

8. 5089 B.C. The Fourth Doctor played by the always quirky Tom Baker discovers Sutekh the Destroyer, which reminds me too much of Stargate. This is the time where Sutekh is defeated by the Osirans in Egypt and he is trapped in a force field with its power source on Mars.

7. 3067 B.C. The Scorpion King played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson loses the battle of Thebes this is the beginning of the The Scorpion King (2002) movie. The Scorpion King makes a pact with Anubis to raise an army that razes Thebes, but Anubis transforms him into a half-scorpion form so he can return in The Mummy Returns (2011).

6. 79 A.D. The Tenth Doctor and Donna Noble arrive at Vesuvius before it erupts in the fourth season of Doctor Who episode, “The Fires of Pompeii” (2008). They find the alien Pyroviles that have crashed on Earth. He destroys them by causing Vesuvius to erupt.

5. 965 A.D. The Frost Giant invade Tonsberg, Norway seen at the beginning of Thor (2011). They are opposed by Odin (Anthony Hopkins) and the other Asgardians and sent back to Jotunheim.

4. 1462 Vlad III the Impaler played by Gary Oldman becomes a vampire in Transylvania in Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) directed by Francis Ford Coppola. After the suicide of his wife, Elisabeta, played by Winona Ryder, he curses the church and vows to return from the grave.

3. 1536 Connor McLeod, played by Christopher Lambert, is killed by The Kurgan in The Highlander (1986). In the Highlands of Scotland, The Kurgan played by Clancy Brown, attacks Connor to help Clan Fraser. Connor revives and the village fearing witchcraft kicks him out, “there can be only one!”

2. 1622 Connor’s kinsman, Duncan McLeod is killed in a battle with Clan Campbell, he also revives and later is trained by Duncan three years later. This was in the first episode of the Highlander tv series, “The Gathering” (1992).

1. 1670 Melinda Warren played by Tyler Layton is burned at the stake for witchcraft. She casts a spell that was result in the Charmed Ones. This is related in the first season Charmed episode, “The Witch is Back” (1998).

Wow!, we made it to the 17th century and the Earth is saved twice and invaded the same number of times. Can’t wait for the 21th century now.



