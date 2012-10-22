453 SHARES Share Tweet

Caliburn24 here with a tour through one of the top wax museums, m. Tussaud is a tradition since 1843 so this separates it from the other wax museums. The difference of course is that you can touch the wax figures. Most wax museums like the shuttered Movieland Wax Museum have sets with the wax figures set some distance away from guests. Tussaud’s museum is the ultimate geek experience, taking pictures with celebrities, without waiting all day at a movie premiere for a chance photo op. If you can get into the kitschy appeal of this attraction, it’s a must for you. Personally, I have been to the one in Hollywood, Las Vegas, New York, and London. Each one has its own focus and appeal. The one in Vegas has an After Dark maze that goes on year round. New York has more literary and political figures. London has a ride that takes you on a historical tour through London. Still, this tour will cover the Tussaud’s Museum in Hollywood.

Obviously, the focus is Hollywood, movies, and the whole filmmaking experience. There is a large statue of Shrek outside of the museum and I think the one of Marilyn Monroe is elsewhere on Hollywood Blvd. You take an elevator to the third floor and once it opens there is a paparazzi experience with a wax figure of a photographer, which can fool you, and then a number of figures from music and movies. The museum constantly brings in new figures so at any time, the figures may be removed and new ones take their place. In front of you is a stage with Lady Gaga in full Gaga regalia. Next to her is Carrie Underwood and Beyonce in dance pose. Jennifer Lopez is hanging out next to Salma Hayek who is resting in a picture frame. At the far left corner is an alcove where Justin Timberlake looks out to the street. Back in the room, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are hanging out. Conan O’Brien is on the couch next to Simon Cowell while Britney Spears smiles in her sparkly dress. Daniel Craig in full James Bond suit stands by them.

The next room has Justin Bieber, Shakira, and Penelope Cruz. One of the best parts is the classic Hollywood Era down the steps to the second floor. There is Charlie Chaplin in full Little Tramp suit. Marlene Dietrich sits with top hat and suit from Morocco (1928). In the next room is Gloria Swanson with her hand outstretched from Sunset Blvd. (1950) and behind her is the original dance couple, Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers complete with a mirrored background. Vivien Leigh is in her dress from Gone with the Wind (1939) while co-star Clark Gable is sitting. Most impressive is Charlton Heston as Moses with arms spread wide from The Ten Commandments (1956), on the other side is the set recreation of African Queen (1951) with Katherine Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart, then there is Peter O’Toole and camel from Lawrence of Arabia (1962), Elizabeth Taylor reclining on a couch as Cleopatra (1963), Elvis is there swinging his hips from Jailhouse Rock (1957), and next to him is James Stewart in It’s a Wonderful Life (1946). Capra has always been a standout director for me. There is Audrey Hepburn elegantly dressed as ever from Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) and Alfred Hitchcock is outside of the Psycho (1960) shower. Before you leave is Raquel Welch in fur bikini from One Million Years B.C. (1966) and there is a club there for you if you feel a little Neanderthal.

The next room is the Westerns. To the side is Paul Newman and Robert Redford as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), John Wayne as Rooster Cogburn from True Grit (1969), and Clint Eastwood from A Fistful of Dollars (1964). There is even a nearby chair for you to argue with next to Clint. The room next door is the gangsters and criminals. Colin Farrell stands at the side in a coat while Marlon Brando sits behind a desk from The Godfather (1972). Al Pacino stands in front of the desk from The Godfather Part II (1974) which has to stand as the best sequel of all time. There is Pierce Brosnan from The Thomas Crown Affair (1999). At the side of the wall is the prison cell of Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter from Silence of the Lambs (1991). Down the hall is Eddie Murphy with a Beverly Hills sign behind him from Beverly Hills Cop (1984). Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump (1994) is on a bench with a box of chocolates. To the other side is Patrick Swayze balancing himself on a log from Dirty Dancing (1987). Past him, is Sylvester Stallone in boxing form and you can put on a boxing robe to go a few rounds with Rocky. Across from Rocky is a Star Trek display where you can sit in the captain’s chair with Jean Luc Picard and James Kirk to either side. At the end of this room is a photo op with President Obama in the White House. The figure of John Travolta as Danny Zuko from Grease (1978) stands in dance mode. Steven Spielberg’s figure is posed next to a director’s chair. The figure of Martin Scorsese is there about to direct with a script in his hand. A recreation of the Kill Bill (2003) set is to the right with Quentin Tarantino setting up a shot with Uma Thurman as The Bride holding a katana.

At the end of the room is Cameron Diaz sitting in a chair. Past Cameron is the music celebrities including Madonna next to Michael Jackson ready to moonwalk. Then, there is the room for sports celebrities. Tiger Woods is leaning over to check the course and you can grab a club to watch along with him. Kobe Bryant is ready with basketball in hand and you can dunk on Kobe with a prop basketball. Tony Hawk is getting some air with his skateboard. Probably the most interesting room is the action heroes room. To the right, is Arnold in full Terminator gear, roughed up from Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991). Past him is a statue of Spider-man which is a bit disappointing since he is not a wax figure, he should have his mask removed like in the films. In the center of the room, is Chris Hemsworth from Thor (2011) complete with costume and Mjolnir. Behind him is Hugh Jackman as Wolverine popping his claws. There is a motorcycle which you can ride behind Wolvie, but it is placed far away from the figure. Sarah Michelle Gellar stands as Buffy the Vampire Slayer. There is a figure of Master Chief from the Halo game. Around the corner is the statue of Tony Stark with his arms spread out from the Iron Man (2008) film. Once you turn the corner, on the other side of the room, is the statue of Jessica Alba as Invisible Woman from the Fantastic Four film (2005). A darkened corner has Antonio Banderas as Zorro from The Mask of Zorro (1998) film. You can don a sombero and cape to pose next to Zorro. The figure of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson guards the end of the room.

Down the steps on the first floor is a small room that shows how the wax figures are created, you can get a wax cast of your hand made, and there is video hosted by Beyonce on the making of her figure. The last room is a celebrity party with Morgan Freeman solemnly greeting guests. Jack Nicholson sitting on a couch about to tell something to the person next to him. Nicole Kidman in her elegant dress is to the side. On the other side is Denzel Washington all dressed up. At the end of the room is a podium to give your award speech and next to it is Halle Berry, smiling in a gown. The exit of the museum ends in the inevitable gift shop. You can leave the museum and go next door to the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre and elsewhere on Hollywood Blvd. The museum seriously needs a section on classic horror characters. The Tussaud’s in New York has the Bela Lagosi Dracula, the Boris Karloff Frankenstein, and the Boris Karloff Mummy. It also seriously needs a statue of Chris Evans as Captain America and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow if Thor and Iron Man are there. Still, Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum is a great opportunity to have your picture taken with your favorite characters.

