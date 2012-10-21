Namtar here…

Saturday was not a typical day at Frank and Son Collectible Show in the City of Industry, actually it’s never typical. Fans were in abundance to meet and get autographs from voiceover actor Ken Page (“Nightmare Before Christmas'” Oogie Boogie,) and actor/director Chris Sarandon. Nuke the Fridge was present and had the opportunity to ask a few questions from the man who created the voice of the famous Jack Skellington. Here is what Mr. Sarandon had to say.

NtF: Did you know that “Nightmare Before Christmas” and the Jack Skellington character would be so popular? And what was it like creating the voice and working on the film?

CS: I saw the storyboards and realized the film would be amazing, and then I saw the rough cut with Tim (Burton) in order to do some final tweaking. It was remarkable. As you know the music was recorded before the film was made. Tim (Burton) wanted someone who’s speaking voice matched Danny Elfman, who wrote and sang the songs. It was a perfect marriage.

NtF: What are you currently working on now?

CS: “The Exonerated” it’s an Off-Broadway show dealing with death row. Then, I will be directing “Not Someone Like Me.”

NtF: Do you prefer acting in film or plays?

CS: I have no preference.

NtF: Have you experienced any real life actor’s nightmares?

CS: I’ve been lucky. Although, I didn’t have much fun working on “The Sentinel.” (1977)

NtF: Is there a particular role that got away? – A role you really wanted, but wasn’t cast in?

CS: No, I’m always inundated with work.

NtF: Do you think you really understood what you were in for when you decided you wanted to become an actor?

CS: I don’t think anyone can. You can ask someone what it’s like having a baby, but until you have a child of your own, you don’t really know.

NtF: What is something embarrassing or unexpected that happened to you on stage or during a film shoot?

CS: When working, everything is unexpected. You look for the unexpected.

Chris Sarandon has had a long career in show business with almost 100 titles under his belt. He will soon be appearing in the upcoming films “East of Acadia,” “The Ten O’Clock People,” and “Clean Me.”

Personally, I would like to thank Mr. Sarandon. He was quite busy, and graciously allowed a few minutes of his time for a brief interview before he had to catch a flight back to New York.

Special thanks goes out to THE OC DUGOUT for making this interview possible!



