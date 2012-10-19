Okay, it looks like the “Ghostbusters 3” film will begin production sometime next summer for Paramount and Sony Pictures without Bill Murray and his Peter Venkman character. “Ghostbusters 3” is referred to as “the long-gestating Ghostbusters reboot” in website Deadline‘s report, which gels with what writer/actor Dan Aykroyd last had to say about the script in its current state:

“We’ve got a brilliant new writer on it and we’ll be passing the torch on to a new generation. We’re working on it to make it just right to satisfy our fans. I’m confident we’ll be in production in the next year.”

Fans have been waiting for a third film in the series for years, and have suffered through the on and off again news countless times. Aykroyd has made a promise that a film is forthcoming, while Bill Murray has been lukewarm on the whole idea of returning to the franchise. Earlier this year on CBS’s “The Late Show with David Letterman,” Murray stated there was “a possibility” he’d return for “Ghostbusters 3.” Later, Aykroyd confirmed Murray passed on the film and filming will take place without him. So what happened?

It all goes back to the story. Three months ago writer Etan Cohen (“Men in Black III”) struck a deal to rework the script. Also, director Ivan Reitman is expected to return, but is gearing up to film his football comedy “Draft Day” with Kevin Costner. Deadline is reporting that Paramount Pictures has put “Draft Day” into turnaround, so as to allot the proper amount of time for Reitman to finish his pre-production duties on “Ghostbusters 3” and get cameras rolling by sometime next summer.

With the track record “Ghostbusters 3” has had with going into production, fans should not hold their breath.

“Ghostbusters 3” may begin filming in the summer of 2013. Barring any further changes, the film will star Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Eliza Dushku, David Margulies, Bill Hader (rumored,) Sigourney Weaver (rumored,) Annie Potts (rumored,) Anna Faris (rumored,) and Alyssa Milano (rumored.) Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky, and Etan Cohen wrote the screenplay. Ivan Reitman (?) directs.

