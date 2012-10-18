450 SHARES Share Tweet

Batman: The Dark Knight Rises 2012 Facebook page has posted a press release together with some cool artwork for the Blu-ray box set that is being released on December 4.

“Available December 4, just in time for holiday gift-giving, “The Dark Knight Trilogy” featuring “Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises” all in one collection. Available on Blu-ray or DVD, “The Dark Knight Trilogy” will also include a premium book exclusive to the collection, which takes fans deeper into the epic franchise, as well as existing special features. Also to celebrate their 90th year, Warner Bros. will be releasing “The Dark Knight Trilogy Ultimate Collector’s Edition” in summer 2013, with more special features, documentaries, and commentaries.”