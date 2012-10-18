Namtar here (of course)…

On April 29th of this year, I wrote an article reviewing “The Avengers.” I slammed the film and proclaimed my dislike for the clichéd, uninspired, and predictable storytelling. It seems I was not the only one to see “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” for what they were. Now Academy Award winning cinematographer Wally Pfister (“Inception”) has weighed in with his thoughts on Joss Whedon’s super team extravaganza. He relayed this information during a Q&A with the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. Here’s the controversial question and answer that’s rocked Hollywood.

Q: What matters most about shooting a film?

A: What’s really important is storytelling. None of it matters if it doesn’t support the story. I thought “The Avengers” was an appalling film. They shoot from some odd angle, and I think, “Why is the camera there? Oh, I see, they spent half a million on the set and they have to show it off.” It took me completely out of the movie. I was driven bonkers by that illogical form of storytelling.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune has since removed some of the unflattering remarks Pfister made about Marvel Studios’ superhero blockbuster. (Why?) Pfister knows and understands storytelling and he is no stranger to the superhero genre. He has worked as the Director of Photography with director/writer Christopher Nolan on six different films including the “Dark Knight” trilogy.

Entertainment Weekly has since asked “The Avengers” director Joss Whedon for his response to Pfister’s excoriating criticism. Whedon apparently said: “I’m sorry to hear it, I’m a fan.”

Whedon responded the only way he could, but he should apologize to the fans for giving them a lackluster and superficial story. Even though Wally Pfister and I are coming from two different schools of thought about “The Avengers.” The results are consequently the same. Check out “The Avengers” for yourself. I absolutely refuse to watch it again! You’ll see Mr. Pfister is right!

