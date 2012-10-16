The release date for José Padilha’s “RoboCop” remake will be pushed back to February 7th, 2014. An undisclosed source on the set states that production on the film is far from running smoothly. In any case, the delay will allow more time for post production and visual effects, though that wasn’t the reason for the move.

Here’s the basic storyline for the film.

In a crime-ridden city, a terminally wounded cop returns to the force as a powerful cyborg with submerged memories haunting him.

“RoboCop” will hit theaters on February 7th, 2014. The action/sci-fi feature stars Joel Kinnaman, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Abbie Cornish, Jackie Earle Haley, Jay Baruchel, Michael Keaton, Aimee Garcia, Michael Kenneth Williams, Jennifer Ehle, and Douglas Urbanski. Nick Schenk, James Vanderbuilt, and Joshua Zetumer wrote the screenplay based on characters created by Michael Miner and Edward Neumeier. José Padilha directs.

Filling in the release date void left by “RoboCop” will be director Neill Blomkamp’s “Elysium.” Sony/Tristar will relocate the sci-fi/action/drama from March 1st, 2013 to August 9th, 2013. “Elysium” opens on virtually the same weekend as Blomkamp’s 2009 sleeper hit “District 9.”

The plot for “Elysium” tackles a modern day issue in a futuristic setting.

In the year 2159 two classes of people exist: the very wealthy who live on a pristine man-made space station called Elysium, and the rest, who live on an overpopulated, ruined Earth. Secretary Rhodes, a government official, will stop at nothing to enforce anti-immigration laws and preserve the luxurious lifestyle of the citizens of Elysium. That doesn’t stop the people of Earth from trying to get in, by any means they can. When unlucky Max is backed into a corner, he agrees to take on a daunting mission that if successful will not only save his life, but could bring equality to these polarized worlds.

“Elysium” opens on August 9th, 2013. The film stars Matt Damon, Jody Foster, William Fichtner, Alice Braga, Talisa Soto, Diego Luna, Sharlto Copley, Michael Shanks, Carly Pope, Faran Tahir, Ona Grauer, Wagner Moura, Terry Chen, José Pablo Cantillo, and Maxwell Perry Cotton. Neill Blomkamp wrote the screenplay and directs.

