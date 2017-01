New “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” Images from the Set!

Check out these two new “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” images from the set below!



Plot:

The continuing adventures of Katniss Everdeen, which take place in a futuristic dystopian world, as she prepares for the Quarter Quell.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” is directed by Francis Lawrence.

The film stars Jennifer Lawrence, Elizabeth Banks and Liam Hemsworth.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” opens in theaters on November 22, 2013