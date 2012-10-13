Getting rave reviews through advanced screenings, Sony Pictures has released another clip for the new James Bond film “Skyfall.” The scene features Bond exchanging blows with another man on top of a train all while being observed through Eve’s sniper scope. “M” (Dame Judi Dench) orders Eve (Naomie Harris) to “take the bloody shot.” Let’s just say that in the aftermath, Bond takes a plunge. Check it out!

Here is the storyline for the legendary secret agent’s feature.

Bond’s loyalty to M is tested as her past comes back to haunt her. As MI6 comes under attack, 007 must track down and destroy the threat, no matter how personal the cost.

“Skyfall” will open on October 26th in the United Kingdom followed by its release in the United States on November 9th. IMAX will release the film one day early across North America on November 8th. The film stars Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Albert Finney, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Naomie Harris, Helen McCrory, Ben Whishaw, Bérénice Marlohe, Ola Rapace, Rory Kinnear, and Tonia Sotiropoulou. John Logan, Neal Purvis, and Robert Wade wrote the screenplay based on the script by Patrick Marber and characters created by Sir Ian Fleming. Sam Mendes (“American Beauty”) directs.

Source: movies.yahoo, IMDb

