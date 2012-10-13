News of producer Adi Shankar’s all-female “Expendables” film have been making the rounds of late. Millennium Films has already signed Katee Sackhoff (Captain Kara ‘Starbuck’ Thrace on Sci-Fi’s “Battlestar Galactica,”) and former MMA fighter Gina Carano. Now, “Legally Blonde” writers Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith have been hired to pen the “ExpendaBelles,” the title of the spinoff action film that will show the feminine side of the mercenary business. Previously, writer Dutch Southern (“Hoof Harrington’s Greatest Hits”) was set to put the pen to the paper.

In the same vein as Sylvester Stallone’s “The Expendables,” the “ExpendaBelles” will feature actresses who have made their mark in action films. Millennium will finance with Avi Lerner and Mark Gill producing, along with Heidi Jo Markel of Eclectic Pictures and Julie Kroll of Summertime Entertainment and Boaz Davidson. Trevor Short will be the executive producer. Millennium has its list of actresses they are looking to recruit, but need to wait until the script is finished before any offers can be put on the table.

Who would you like to see cast in this film?

The “ExpendaBelles” film is in development and stars Gina Carano and Katee Sackhoff. Adi Shankar will produce, while Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith will write the screenplay. No director has been hired to helm the feature at this time.

