Honored today during Marvel Entertainment’s panel at New York’s Comic-Con, actor Clark Gregg who portrayed S.H.I.E.L.D. (Strategic Hazard Intervention Espionage Logistic Directorate) Agent Phil Coulson was honored with a trailer featuring the actor’s character. The reel covered Agent Coulson’s appearances, which began in 2008’s “Iron Man,” and continued through “Iron Man 2,” “Thor,” and finally in this year’s “The Avengers” where Coulson met his unfortunate and untimely death at the hands of the Asgardian God of Mischief Loki.

Although a feeling of trepidation may have set in, all is not lost. Agent Coulson lives and will appear in the ABC television pilot “S.H.I.E.L.D.” You may ask, how can this be? Gregg ran the following statement by eager fans during the panel.

“I just want to say because I won’t have another chance to ask this — ‘Have you heard of a Life Model Decoy (L.M.D.)?'” asked Gregg. “I don’t know if you’ve read the theories from the people on Twitter, but there’s this guy called the Vision. I don’t know if you saw the UK version of the DVD, but the blade wasn’t coming out of his chest. There’s a tesseract!”

Writer/director Joss Whedon will co-pen the pilot alongside his brother Jed Whedon, and his wife, Maurissa Tancharoen, who all previously teamed on the three-part web series “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog.” With time permitting, Joss Whedon will direct the pilot.

Production on the live-action project will begin immediately, with Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen executive producing alongside Jeffrey Bell and Marvel Television’s Jeph Loeb.

“S.H.I.E.L.D.” marks Whedon’s return to television. He most recently served as show runner on “Dollhouse,” in addition to cult favorites “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Angel,” and “Firefly.” Tancharoen and Jed Whedon were writer-producers on “Dollhouse” as well as Starz’s “Spartacus.”

“Coulson Lives!!!”

Sources: comicbookresources, deadline, IMDb