Daredevil: End of Days #1, writers: Brian Michael Bendis & David Mack, artists: Klaus Janson and Bill Sienkiewicz. This is a limited series that apparently deals with the death of Daredevil. Bendis and Mack were the creative team on the title in 2001 with Mack working on his own in 2003. Janson of course is well known for his artwork during Frank Miller’s run and took over the artwork after Miller left the title. Sienkiewicz has a connection to DD through the Daredevil: Love and War graphic novel written by Miller. So the team is more than qualified to bring an end to the Man Without Fear. The narration is by Daily Bugle reporter Ben Urich, a confidante in the Daredevil title. He writes about the final fight between Bullseye and Daredevil, both unmasked and bloody. Matt Murdock says one word before the end, “Mapone” which resonates like “Rosebud.”

Urich confronts J.Jonah Jameson over writing the story of Daredevil’s death. He is jaded after reporting all of the tragic events in the Marvel U. There is a two page spread of the reaction of the people on the street reacting to the fight. Urich talks to a resident of the building near the fight and he shows Urich a recording where Daredevil says, “Mapone.” Urich tries to start his story and goes over the origin of DD and then his fight with Elektra and then his rogue’s gallery of villains. It seems like Sienkiewicz takes over creating full painted panels showing his arch villain the Kingpin. The Kingpin returns to town and DD goes to force him out. Of course, they get into a bloody fight that crashes into the street where Daredevil leaves Kingpin bleeding on the street. Matt Murdock then gives up fighting crime until he gets into the fight with Bullseye. Urich resolves himself to write the story and above him on a rainy rooftop is what looks like Daredevil.

