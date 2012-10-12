455 SHARES Share Tweet

Avengers vs. X-Men #12 writer: Jason Aaron, the story credit lists Jason Aaron, Brian Michael Bendis, Ed Brubaker, Mat Fraction and Jonathan Hickman, artist: Adam Kubert. Avengers vs. X-Men storyline had a prologue in the Marvel Point One one-shot that had Sam Alexander from the Nova Corps try to warn Terrax that the Phoenix is on its way. This sprawling storyline went from a digital series, Avengers vs. X-Men: Infinite and a number of titles; Avengers, Avengers Academy, New Avengers, Secret Avengers, Uncanny X-Men, Wolverine and the X-Men, and X-Men Legacy. In the Avengers vs. X-Men, the Phoenix is blasted by Iron Man, and the Phoenix Five are formed with Cyclops, Emma Frost, Namor, Colossus and Magik gaining part of the Phoenix Force. Cyclops becomes the Dark Phoenix and kills Charles Xavier.

There is a brief recap of the events leading up to the final confrontation. Tony Stark talks to the assembled heroes and tells them that the solution is faith. There is a battle between Hope and Scarlet Witch which goes to flashbacks throughout the story. This leads to a two page of a fight with Dark Phoenix. A two page collage of the battles happening around the world. Nova proves his worth by bringing down Dark Phoenix, but it is the combined power of Hope and Scarlet Witch that stops Dark Phoenix. Scott Summers sees Jean Grey which helps him to release the Phoenix Force. Hope becomes the Phoenix and puts out the fires burning around the world. She says that she is now White Phoenix. Scarlet Witch helps Hope to banish the Phoenix and this causes a world wide outbreak of mutants. Captain America meets with Scott Summers in prison and the issue ends with Hope planting a rose.

