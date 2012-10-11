Minimum Carnage: Alpha #1 writers: Cullen Bunn and Chris Yost, artist: Lan Medina. This is a one-shot that spills over into Scarlet Spider and Venom series. Cletus Kasady is confined in the prison at Thunderbolts Mountain. The guards are slaughtered and later Venom, now Flash Thompson, enters the prison with an armed team. Cletus is stopped at a police checkpoint and kills the officers. Thompson looks at the security video and sees a microscopic creature in the prison breakout. He contacts Katy Kiernan, a reporter, that is investigating the Prometheus Pit. The Scarlet Spider meanwhile is in Houston coming upon a victim in a fire who is terrified of him. The attack was by Carnage to kill the husband of a scientist. At the NASA Space Center, the scientist with Katy Kiernan, are attacked by Carnage. The Scarlet Spider fights him, but is knocked down by the evil Micronauts. The scientist is forced to activate the Prometheus Pit and Carnage takes the reporter hostage. Scarlet Spider is about to pursue him when Venom enters.

This review brought to you by:

Comic Madness

12345 Mountain Ave Ste J Chino, CA 91710

(909) 590-5949

also, Comic Madness has a booth at Frank and Son Collectible Show in Row 800

*Mention “Nuke the Fridge” and get a discount.