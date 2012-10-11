Director Quentin Tarantino and The Weinstein Company have debuted the second trailer for the action/adventure/drama “Django Unchained.”

Set in the South two years before the Civil War, “DJANGO UNCHAINED” stars Academy Award(R)-winner Jamie Foxx as Django, a slave whose brutal history with his former owners lands him face-to-face with German-born bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz (Academy Award(R)-winner Christoph Waltz). Schultz is on the trail of the murderous Brittle brothers, and only Django can lead him to his bounty. The unorthodox Schultz acquires Django with a promise to free him upon the capture of the Brittles–dead or alive. Check it out.

Coincidentally, with the debut of the new trailer, the artwork for the first comic book cover of the film’s adaptation has been released. The first issue of the DC comic is due out in November.

“Django Unchained” will arrive in theaters on December 25th, 2012. The film will star Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Christoph Waltz, Samuel L. Jackson, Gerald McRaney, Zoe Bell, Dennis Christopher, Laura Cayouette, Kerry Washington, Don Johnson, Bruce Dern, Walton Goggins, Tom Savini, M. C. Gainey, Lewis Smith, and Anthony LaPaglia. Quentin Tarantino wrote the screenplay and also directs.

Source: Apple, comicbook.com