Walt Disney Animation Studios have debuted a retro style commercial for their upcoming holiday film “Wreck-It Ralph.” In addition, there is a faux magazine ad, which provides details about the “state of the art” 8-bit arcade game. Have a look and enjoy!

Here is the storyline, which sounds amusing and fun.

Wreck-It Ralph (voice of Reilly) longs to be as beloved as his game’s perfect Good Guy, Fix-It Felix (voice of McBrayer). Problem is, nobody loves a Bad Guy. But they do love heroes… so when a modern, first-person shooter game arrives featuring tough-as-nails Sergeant Calhoun (voice of Lynch), Ralph sees it as his ticket to heroism and happiness. He sneaks into the game with a simple plan — win a medal — but soon wrecks everything, and accidentally unleashes a deadly enemy that threatens every game in the arcade. Ralph’s only hope? Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Silverman), a young troublemaking “glitch” from a candy-coated cart racing game who might just be the one to teach Ralph what it means to be a Good Guy. But will he realize he is good enough to become a hero before it’s “Game Over” for the entire arcade?

Whatever the outcome, Disney is sure to rake in a ton of merchandising revenue!

The animated family comedy “Wreck-It Ralph” will open in theaters on November 2nd. John C. Reilly, Jack McBrayer, Sarah Silverman, Jane Lynch, Adam Carolla, Jamie Elman, Rachel Harris, Dennis Haysbert, Mindy Kaling, Edie McClurg, Ed O’Neill, Horatio Sanz, Stefanie Scott, Alan Tudyk, and Roger Craig Smith loan their vocal talents. Jennifer Lee and Phil Johnston wrote the screenplay, while Rich Moore (who has helmed episodes of “Futurama” and “The Simpsons”) directs.

Sources: firstshowing.net, IMDb

