Nuke the Fridge Comic Review by Caliburn24.

Green Lantern #13 “Actions and Reactions”, writer: Geoff Johns, artist: Doug Mahnke. The cover by Ivan Reis is part of an image that extends to Green Lantern: New Guardians #13 (Kyle Rayner and the rest of the Guardians), Green Lantern Corps #13 (John Stewart and Guy Gardner), and Red Lanterns #13 (Atrocitus and his Red Lanterns). The heroes are front and center with the Third Army massing behind them and the spectral blue faces of the Guardians floating above the scene. This is the beginning of the Rise of the Third Army storyline. The story of the new Green Lantern, Simon Baz, introduced in Green Lantern #0. Baz is credited as being the first Arab-American hero. He was jailed for a car bombing when the car he was trying to steal explodes. The ring finds him and he leaves the jail.

The issue opens with the president is discussing Baz to Amanda Waller and wants to contact the Justice League to deal with this Green Lantern. Baz lands in the Florida Keys and he receives a jumbled message from Hal Jordan and Sinestro to stop the Guardians. He tries to remove the ring, but ends up activating it, his costume forms with the Arabic word for “courage” on his arm, to travel to Dearborn, Michigan. This is where his sister, Sira, works at the office of the Secretary of State. The workers are disturbed by her brother’s actions and Sira is put on indefinite leave. The Third Army appears as almost zombiefied men with gummed mouths out of The Matrix. They are sent by the Guardians to hunt the Green Lantern. Baz meanwhile is on the rooftop with his sister and seeing a security camera modifies his suit so it conceals his face in a dark hood. He is struck down to the street and then confronted on a final page by the Justice League.

