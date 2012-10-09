400 SHARES Share Tweet

Caliburn24 here with the best piece of television that was ever on television.

Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog! This was a web only series that was Joss Whedon’s experiment during the writer’s strike. You know, Joss Whedon, the director of a film called The Avengers? Yup, he tested the super hero waters first with Dr. Horrible. The series is around 7 minute long episodes. It stars NPH who of course is on weekly in How I Met Your Mother, his co-star, the very talented Felicia Day who creates The Guild web series for your viewing pleasure, Simon Helberg from Big Bang Theory (pre-BBT), and the always reliable Nathan Fillion, also on the series Castle (though we still remember him from Firefly). A formidable cast of acting talent on television or any other media.

Whedon of course shows his multifaceted talent in writing the musical episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, “Once More with Feeling.” Here he has the web confessional blog with Dr. Horrible, NPH, confiding in his viewers. He is trying to apply to the Evil League of Evil led by the supervillain Bad Horse. Meanwhile, he is pining for his sweet neighbor, Penny played by Felicia Day, who is an activist. He is busy inventing his new super weapon, a Freeze Ray. You will have the Freeze Ray song in your head all day. Dr. Horrible is interrupted by his sidekick Moist played by Helberg. He plans to raid an armored truck that is carrying wonderflonium needed for the Freeze Ray. Dr. Horrible is of course opposed by a super hero, Captain Hammer, perfectly played by Fillion. The theme underlying all of this is that sometimes the nice guy doesn’t get the girl, sometimes she ends up with a real tool, but that’s life. “The status is not quo!”