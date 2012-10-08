Yahoo has scored an exclusive look at a motion poster for “Silent Hill: Revelation 3D.” You can take a look at The poster below that features the return of Pyramid Head.

Plot:

When her father disappears, Heather Mason is drawn into a strange and terrifying alternate reality that holds answers to the horrific nightmares that have plagued her since childhood.

“Silent Hill: Revelation 3D,” is directed by Michael J. Bassett and stars Sean Bean, Radha Mitchell, Kit Harrington, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Adelaide Clemens. The movie opens in theaters on October 26th.