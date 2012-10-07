With shooting to begin sometime next year, casting for Disney and Marvel Studio’s “The Avengers 2” is underway. Apparently, the size of the super team will be growing as the assistance of superheroine Ms. Marvel is needed. British actresses Emily Blunt (“Looper”) and Ruth Wilson (TV’s “Luther”) are in competition for the role.

The character Carol Danvers debuted in the title Marvel Super-Heroes in 1968 as an officer in the United States Air Force and Security Chief of a restricted military base, where Danvers meets “Dr. Walter Lawson,” the human alias of alien Kree hero Captain Marvel. Danvers is caught in the explosion of a Kree device, after being kidnapped by Yon-Rogg. Although Captain Marvel manages to save her life, Danvers sustains serious injuries.

Danvers resurfaces with superhuman abilities and becomes the hero Ms. Marvel in a self-titled series in January 1977, initially written by Gerry Conway and later by Chris Claremont. It was revealed that the energy exposure from the explosion of a device called the “Psyche-Magnetron” caused Danver’s genetic structure to meld with Captain Marvel’s, effectively turning her into a human-Kree hybrid. Ms. Marvel guest-starred alongside the maverick superhero team the Defenders before assisting the Avengers against the robot villain Ultron. The character then had a series of semi-regular appearances in The Avengers, with additional appearances in the Defenders, Spider-Man, the Thing, and Iron Man. During this period, she became the first superhero to encounter the mutant terrorist Mystique, who kills Ms. Marvel’s lover, Michael Barnett.

“The Avengers 2” comes to theaters on May 1st, 2015. The film will star Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johanssen, Mark Ruffalo, Cobie Smulders, Samuel L. Jackson, and Anthony Mackie. Joss Whedon will write and direct.

Source: The Daily Mail, wikipedia, IMDb

