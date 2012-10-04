The first trailer for “A Good Day to Die Hard” has been released thank to FOX and Yahoo. The trailer is action packed and looks like the film has captured the look and feel of the originals that people loved.

Check out the trailer below and tell us what you think!

“A Good Day to Die Hard” is directed by John Moore the film stars Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney, Sebastian Koch, Yulia Snigir, Cole Hauser, Amaury Nolasco, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Anne Vyalitsyna, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. A Good Day to Die Hard opens on February 14th, 2013.

