If you stayed and watched after the debates last night you may have seen a new TV spot for Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln. If you missed it, here it is!

“Lincoln” official synopsis:

Steven Spielberg directs two-time Academy Award® winner Daniel Day-Lewis in “Lincoln,” a revealing drama that focuses on the 16th President’s tumultuous final months in office. In a nation divided by war and the strong winds of change, Lincoln pursues a course of action designed to end the war, unite the country and abolish slavery. With the moral courage and fierce determination to succeed, his choices during this critical moment will change the fate of generations to come.

“Lincoln” opens in theaters on November 16, 2012. The film is directed by Steven Spielberg and stars Daniel Day-Lewis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tommy Lee Jones.

