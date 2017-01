Director Rob Zombie has released the firs trailer for his next horror film “The Lords of Salem.” Check it out below and tell us what you think of it.

“The Lords of Salem” synopsis:

Heidi (Moon Zombie), a radio station DJ, receives a wooden box containing a record. Heidi listens and the bizarre sounds within the grooves immediately trigger flashbacks of Salem’s violent past. Is Heidi going mad or are the Lords of Salem returning for revenge on modern day Salem?