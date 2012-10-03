400 SHARES Share Tweet

Marvel and Disney Studios are in the process of casting parts for the sequel to “Captain America: The First Avenger,” which debuted in July of 2011 and proved to be a phenomenal box office hit. After the second appearance of the “out of time” hero in May’s “The Avengers,” producers felt that old’ Cap should be properly introduced to the modern world. Nothing would make a man who was frozen since the end of World War II happier and more well-adjusted than to be in love. Now, five beautiful and talented actresses are vying for the part of Steve Rogers/Captain America’s romantic interest. Website Deadline landed this exclusive.

So who are the five finalists?

Emelia Clarke – Daenerys Targaryen in “Game of Thrones”

Jessica Brown Findlay – Lady Sybil Branson on the television series “Downtown Abbey”

Imogen Poots – Amy in 2011’s “Fright Night”

Alison Brie – Suzie Barnes-Eilhauer in “The Five-Year Engagement”

Teresa Palmer – Number 6 in “I Am Number Four”

All of these actresses will test opposite Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America.) Considered to be the front runners are Alison Brie who is connected to directors Joe and Anthony Russo by way of the television series “Community,” and up and comer Emelia Clarke. Who do you think should be cast in this coveted role? And, why?

Rumors have also circulated that actress Scarlett Johansson may have a cameo in the Captain America sequel as her signature Marvel character Black Widow.

So, what is the plot for the Winter Soldier?

A midnight call to duty brings Captain America aboard the S.H.I.E.L.D Heli-carrier to identify the corpse of his most feared adversary: the Red Skull! The shocking murder of Cap’s oldest enemy may not be the end of the Skull’s plans, however, because whoever shot the Skull has stolen his final project: an unfinished Cosmic Cube with the potential power to alter reality itself. Adding to the imminent danger, a cadre of the Skull’s followers has already set in motion a plan to ignite bombs in the hearts of Paris, London, and Manhattan – causing untold death and destruction. Racing against these bombs’ rapidly ticking clocks, the Star-Spangled Avenger must not only solve the mystery of his nemesis’ murder, but find the Cube before it can be used in the Red Skull’s malevolent plot against the United States! Then, the questions plaguing Captain America’s dreams and memories have been answered in the most brutal way possible. And in the wake of this brutality, General Lukin makes his first all-out assault – tearing open old wounds and threatening to make new scars that will never heal!

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” is currently in pre-production. The feature is scheduled to open in theaters on April 4th, 2014. The film stars Chris Evans, Cobie Smulders, Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Hayley Atwill, Sebastian Stan, and Max Meggs (rumored.) Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay, which is adapted from the concept and story by Ed Brubaker. Jack Kirby and Joe Simon created the Captain America character and comic book. Brothers Joe Russo and Anthony Russo will direct.

Source: deadline, comicvine, IMDb



