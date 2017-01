First Trailer for Disney’s “The Lone Ranger”

As promised here’s the first “The Lone Ranger” trailer!

Plot:

Native American spirit warrior Tonto recounts the untold tales that transformed John Reid, a man of the law, into a legend of justice.

“The Lone Ranger” is directed by Gore Verbinski and stars Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer and Tom Wilkinson.