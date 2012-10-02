400 SHARES Share Tweet

Writer, David S. Goyer, talked about the similarities between “The Dark Knight” trilogy and “Man of Steel.” Nothing really surprising with a movie that will take a “naturalistic approach.” Here is what Goyer had to say.

“What Christopher Nolan and I have done with Superman is try to bring the same naturalistic approach that we adopted for the Batman trilogy. We always had a naturalistic approach, we want our stories to be rooted in reality, like they could happen in the same world we live in. It’s not that easy with Superman, and actually this doesn’t necessarily mean we will make a dark movie. But working on this reboot we are thinking about what would happen if a story like this one actually happened. How would people react to this? What impact would the presence of Superman in the real world have? What I really like to do is write ‘genre’ stories without a cartoonish element. I did the same with Da Vinci’s Demons, and I’ll do the same with Man of Steel.”

Plot:

An alien infant is raised on Earth, and grows up with superhuman abilities. He sets out to use these abilities to guard his adopted world.

“Superman: Man of Steel” is scheduled to open theatrically on June 14th, 2013. Actor Henry Cavill will play Clark Kent/Superman. Other members of the cast include Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Lawrence Fishburne, Russell Crowe, Ayelet Zurer, Henry Lennix, and Christopher Meloni. Charles Roven, Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan and Deborah Snyder are producing the “Man of Steel.” The screenplay is written by David S. Goyer (“Batman Begins”), which is based on a story created by David S. Goyer and Christopher Nolan. Zack Snyder (“Watchmen,” “300”) directs.

