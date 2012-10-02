MTV News recently interviewed director/actress Famke Janssen (who portrayed the telepathic redhead Jean Grey in the “X-Men” film trilogy) in order to discuss her directorial debut with the feature “Bringing Up Bobby.”

Asked if she might have a role to play in the announced sequel to “X-Men: First Class,” provocatively titled “Days of Future Past,” Janssen appears open to a return to the “X-Men” series, even if she’s considerably tight-lipped about the topic.

“One never knows,” she said coyly. “Jean Grey, the Phoenix … she finds a way to reincarnate herself constantly, so one never knows.”

But Janssen reiterated that for right now, she’s “in no position to say anything” definitive one way or the other.

“I have no idea,” she said. “Stay tuned.”

This news comes on the heels of Patrick Stewart (Professor Xavier) making an announcement to a crowd at the Montreal Comic Convention where he said, “there is every possibility” of his return to the role of Professor Charles Xavier.

With storylines in comic books killing off characters and bringing them back all the time, it would be no surprise to see these two characters make an appearance. This could happen in a flash forward moment, which is part of the “Days of Future Past” plot.

The sequel “X-Men: Days of Future Past” will be in theaters on July 18th, 2014.

Source: MTV, screenrant



SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

